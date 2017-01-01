Mild Upside Tipped For China Stock Market

8:14p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests above the 3,250-point plateau, although the market may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher, as weakness among the tech stocks may offset a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the oil companies and telecoms were mitigated by support from the financial sector.



Advertisement

For the day, the index shed 9.84 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,251.38 after trading between 3,236.35 and 3,264.08. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 1.64 points or 0.08 percent to end at 1,991.98.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, while Bank of China added 0.27 percent, Vanke shed 0.53 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.23 percent, China Unicom lost 0.61 percent, PetroChina dropped 1.31 percent and Zijin Mining gained 0.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks were mixed and little changed again on Thursday, although the Dow managed to hit another fresh record closing high.

The Dow rose 34.72 points or 0.2 percent to 20,810.32 and the S&P added 0.99 points or 0.1 percent to 2,363.81, while the NASDAQ fell 25.12 points or 0.4 percent to 5,835.51.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended February 18.

Oil futures rose Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported a smaller than expected build in domestic crude oil inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose 86 cents or 1.6 percent to $54.45 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



