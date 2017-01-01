Japanese Market Pares Losses

10:34p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared some of its earlier losses and is modestly lower on Friday, with the yen retreating against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 19,340.68, down 30.78 points or 0.16 percent, after touching a low of 19,219.58 earlier.

Toshiba is gaining almost 5 percent after media reports indicated that South Korea's Hynix will consider a fresh bid for the company's flash memory chip business.

Meanwhile, The Nikkei business daily said that Toshiba is thinking about having its U.S. unit, Westinghouse Electric, file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



Advertisement

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent and Sony is losing 0.4 percent, while Canon is adding 0.7 percent.

Automaker Toyota is losing 0.6 percent and Honda is declining 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major losers, Tokai Carbon is losing almost 5 percent, while Dowa Holdings and Komatsu are down more than 4 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed for the second straight day on Thursday as traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength.

While the Dow rose 34.72 points or 0.2 percent to 20,810.32 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,363.81, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 25.12 points or 0.4 percent to 5,835.51.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.4 percent.

Oil futures rose Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported a 600,000-barrel build in domestic crude oil inventories. crude WTI crude for April delivery rose 86 cents, or 1.6 percent, to close at $54.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



