Safran FY16 Adj. Profit Rises; Adj. Revenue Up 3.9% On Organic Basis

1:52a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) reported fiscal 2016 adjusted profit from continuing operations Group share to owners of the parent of 1.69 billion euros or 3.99 euros per share compared to 1.39 billion euros or 3.33 euros per share, previous year. Adjusted recurring operating income was 2.40 billion euros, a 5.4% increase year-on-year. Adjusted recurring operating margin of 15.2% improved by 50 basis points compared to 2015.

Adjusted revenue was 15.78 billion euros, up 1.6% from 15.54 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted revenue growth was 3.9% on an organic basis.



Safran expects 2017 adjusted revenue to grow in the range 2% to 3%. Excluding the effect of the equity accounting of ASL from July 1, 2016, revenue growth is expected to be in the low to mid-single digits. Adjusted recurring operating income is expected to be close to the 2016 level.

For 2017-2020, Safran confirmed the previously indicated trend for an annual Group adjusted recurring operating margin consistent with this level over the transition period. The objectives for 2020 are for adjusted consolidated sales in excess of 19 billion euros, an adjusted recurring operating margin trending towards 16% and for average free cashflow for the period at 50% of adjusted recurring operating income.

The Group said a dividend payment of 1.52 euros per share (up 10.1% year on year) will be proposed to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2017 (including 0.69 euros per share interim dividend payment paid in December 2016).

Safran's Board and Zodiac Aerospace's Supervisory Board separately unanimously approved the principle of the planned transaction. The completion of the tender offer is expected by the end of the fourth quarter 2017 and completion of the merger is expected early 2018. Prior to and conditional upon the merger, Safran would distribute a special dividend of 5.50 euros per share to its existing shareholders.

