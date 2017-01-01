Feb 24, 2:55 a.m., New York
Finland Retail Sales Rise In January

2:39a.m.

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased at the start of the year, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

The retail sales value climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in January. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales grew by 2.4 percent.

In daily consumer goods trade, sales rose by 2.7 percent and the sales volume by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago.

The statistical office will publish final sales data on March 15.

