Standard Life FY16 Profit Increases 33%

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Plc (SL.L) Friday announced 33 percent increase in full year 2016 profit attributable to the equity holders to 368 million pounds from 276 million pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings grew 13 percent to 29.5 pence from 26.1 pence in the previous year.

Fee based revenue climbed 5 percent to 1.651 billion pounds from 1.579 billion in the prior year.

The company has declared a dividend of 19.82 pence for the period, up 8 percent from last year.

