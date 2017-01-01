Jupiter Fund Mgmt. FY Pre-Tax Profit Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) reported Friday that its full-year profit before tax increased to 171.4 million pounds from last year's 164.6 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 29.6 pence from 28.5 pence last year.

On an underlying basis, profit before tax rose to 168.4 million pounds from 167.8 million pounds, and earnings per share edged up 1 percent to 29.4 pence from 29.2 pence last year.



Jupiter's net revenue for the year increased by 6.6 percent to 351 million pounds. Net management fees, which remain the main component of net revenue, totaled 330.2 million pounds.

Assets under management increased to 40.5 billion pounds from 35.7 billion pounds in the prior year.

In addition, the company said the Board is declaring a full-year dividend of 10.2 pence per share. Also, it intends to announce a special dividend of 12.5 pence per share, to be paid at the same time as the full year dividend.

