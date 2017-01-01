French Consumer Confidence Remains Stable In February

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer sentiment remained stable in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.

In February, the consumer confidence index held steady at 100, its long-term average. The reading came in line with expectations.



Households' opinion on their past financial situation was stable for the second consecutive month. The index remained at -22. Their opinion on future financial situation weakened slightly, as the index slid 1 point to -6.

Assessment of past standard of living dropped slightly, while their view on future standard of living improved marginally. The indicator for past living standards fell to -49 and that for future standard of living rose to -24.

Households' fears concerning unemployment were virtually stable in February, Insee said. Households are clearly less numerous than in January to expect price increases in the next twelve months.

