William Hill FY Pre-Tax Profit Increases 1%

3:33a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill Plc (WMH.L) Friday reported full year pre-tax profit 225.6 million pounds, up one percent from 224.3 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined 13 percent to 18.9 pence from 21.6 pence a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were 22.3 pence.



Net revenue for the year increased one percent 1.603 billion pounds from 1.590 billion in the previous year.

Philip Bowcock, Interim Chief Executive Officer of William Hill said, "There are now encouraging signs in all our divisions, in particular Online's UK business, which is now delivering sustained growth. Looking forward, we want to keep improving the customer experience. We expect our transformation programme to continue delivering important efficiency savings that we can reinvest to deliver an even better customer experience and faster growth."

