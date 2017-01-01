Spain's Producer Price Inflation Highest Since 2011

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation reached its highest level in more than five years high in January on energy prices, the statistical office INE said Friday.

Producer prices increased 7.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.9 percent rise in December. This was the biggest increase since July 2011, when prices advanced 7.6 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices advanced only 1.8 percent versus 1 percent rise a month ago.

Producer price growth was driven by a 26.6 percent surge in energy prices. Intermediate goods and consumer goods prices climbed 2.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Capital goods logged an annual price growth of 0.8 percent.

Month-on-month, producer price inflation climbed to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in December.

