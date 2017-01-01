DAX Edges Lower On US Policy Uncertainty; BASF Shares Tumble 3%

5:15a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in early trade Friday as sudden falls in copper and other commodity prices coupled with lingering worries surrounding the French presidential election sapped investors' appetite for risk.

Also, with U.S. foreign policy injecting uncertainty, market participants look forward to President Donald Trump's address to House and Senate lawmakers Tuesday for further direction.



The benchmark DAX was down 43 points or 0.36 percent at 11,904 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Chemicals giant BASF lost nearly 3 percent. The company remains cautiously optimistic for 2017 after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter profit adjusted for one-off items.

Nordex shares fell as much as 11 percent after the wind turbines maker lowered its 2017 revenue forecast, citing sluggish business conditions in certain core markets.

Rhoen-Klinikum shares plunged 8 percent. The hospital operator said it expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros for the current financial year 2017.

