Italy's Industrial Orders Rise Most In 4 Months

5:29a.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders increased at the fastest pace in four months in December on domestic demand, the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Industrial orders grew 2.8 percent on a monthly basis in December, following a 1.7 percent rise in November. This was the fastest growth since August, when orders climbed 11.1 percent.



Advertisement

Domestic order grew 6.8 percent, while foreign orders decreased 2.6 percent in December.

Year-on-year, industrial orders fell 0.9 percent, reversing November's 0.1 percent rise.

At the same time, industrial turnover increased 2.6 percent in December from November, when it grew 2.4 percent. On a yearly basis, turnover growth accelerated to 9.4 percent from 3.9 percent in November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.