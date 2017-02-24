Downing ONE VCT plc : Issue of Equity

Downing One VCT plc 24 February 2017 Issue of Equity (DRIS)

The Company announces that, on 24 February 2017, it allotted 234,926 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 3.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 24 February 2017.

The shares were issued at 90.5p per share (being the unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2016 of 93.5p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity.

