Italy's Business Confidence Improves; Consumer Sentiment Weakens

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's business confidence reached its highest level in more than a year in February, while consumer sentiment weakened to a five-month low, survey results from Istat showed Friday.

The composite business confidence index improved to 104.0 in February from 103.3 a month ago. The score reached its highest level since December 2015, when it was 105.6.



Among components, the manufacturing confidence indicator climbed to 106.3 from revised 105 a month ago.

Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index dropped to a 5-month low of 106.6 in February from 108.6 in January.

This was the lowest score since September, when the reading was 106.3. Economists had forecast a score of 108.8 for February.

