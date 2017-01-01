European Shares Extend Losses On Weak Earnings

6:28a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged lower on Friday, with overnight declines in metals prices, French election worries, a slew of disappointing earnings updates and concerns about policy uncertainty in the U.S. weighing on markets.

On a light day on the economic front, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed that French consumer sentiment remained stable in February. The corresponding index held steady at 100, in line with expectations.

Another report from the British Bankers' Association revealed that U.K. mortgage approvals increased to a one-year high of 44,657 in January from 43,581 in the previous month.



Advertisement

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.7 percent at 370.26 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.

The German DAX was tumbling 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index was down 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.6 percent.

Saipem shares slumped 5.5 percent after the Italian oil services group warned of a tough year ahead.

British lender Standard Chartered fell 5 percent after its annual profit missed analyst estimates.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group fell over 3 percent as it posted a £7bn annual loss, hit by misconduct charges and restructuring costs.

Vivendi shares tumbled 4.5 percent. After a tough year in 2016, the French media and music firm said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017.

Building materials firm Saint-Gobain fell almost 3 percent on posting muted growth in full year net income on lower revenue.

German chemicals giant BASF lost over 3 percent. The company issued a cautious outlook for 2017 after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter profit adjusted for one-off items.

On the positive side, International Cons Airlines Group rallied 2.5 percent. The British-Spanish multinational airline holding company announced a share buyback after posting 2016 operating profits in-line with forecasts.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



