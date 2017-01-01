Feb 24, 7:29 a.m., New York
Greece PPI Rises Further In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer prices rose for the second straight month in January, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.

The overall producer price index surged 9.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.1 percent climb in December.

The increase in January was largely driven by a 25.4 percent jump in prices of energy goods.

Producer prices in the domestic market climbed 6.9 percent annually in January and those in the foreign market grew notably by 19.6 percent

Month-on-month, producer prices increased 1.0 percent from December, when it rose by 3.3 percent.

