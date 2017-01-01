Newell Brands Reaffirms 2017 Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) said that it will reaffirm its fiscal year 2017 outlook, during its presentation today at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference.



For 2017, the company still expects normalized earnings per share to be in the range of $2.95 to $3.15, net sales of $14.52 billion - $14.72 billion, and core sales growth of 2.5 to 4.0 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share and revenues of $14.66 billion for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

