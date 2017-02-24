DGAP-News: FinLab AG: (english)

- FinLab seeks to switch to the new stock market segment, Scale

- Changes to the Supervisory Board



Frankfurt am Main, 24/02/2017 - FinLab AG (WKN 121806, ISIN DE0001218063, Ticker A7A.GR) plans to switch to Deutsche Börse AG's new SME quality segment, "Scale", as of 1 March 2017. A corresponding application has been submitted to Deutsche Börse AG. The new stock market segment replaces Entry Standard, in which FinLab was previously listed.

Stefan Schütze, Member of the FinLab AG Management Board says: "We welcome the restructuring of the open market segment and the establishment of the new SME segment, "Scale". Through higher transparency and quality standards, we can further strengthen the trust of investors and analysts as well as gain their increased attention, which will benefit our company and share price."

In addition, the company has announced a change to the Supervisory Board. Bernd Förtsch has resigned from his place on the Supervisory Board, with effect from 28/02/2017. In his stead, FinLab has recommended Mr Stefan Müller, Kulmbach for official appointment to the Supervisory Board.

About FinLab AG: The publicly traded company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and on-going support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

Press contact: FinLab AG Kai Panitzki investor-relations@finlab.de Tel.: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 0

