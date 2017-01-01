J. C. Penney Company, Inc Reports 67% Gain In Q4 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $202 million, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $121 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $3.96 billion. This was down from $4.00 billion last year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $202 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.65

