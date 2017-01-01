Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Earnings Rise 9% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $279 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $255 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $2.09 billion. This was down from $2.28 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $279 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.3%

