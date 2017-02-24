Irish Continental Group plc : Notice of Results

8:09a.m.

Irish Continental Group plc ("ICG" or the "Company") Notice of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2016

ICG will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 6 March 2017. A copy of the results announcement will be posted on the Company's website www.icg.ie.



Dublin 24 February 2017

