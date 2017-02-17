DGAP-DD: Evotec AG (english)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.02.2017 / 14:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Mario Last name(s): Polywka

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Evotec AG

b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction

Ausübung gegen Cash Settlement Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.274 EUR 328211.762 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.274 EUR 328211.762 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com

