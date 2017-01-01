Democratic Party's New Chair To Be Elected Saturday

9:27a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democratic party's new leadership will be elected at the end of the DNC's Winter Meeting in Atlanta Saturday.



The DNC Winter meeting begin on Thursday. There will be two general sessions: one on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. to discuss party business, and another on Saturday, February 25 beginning at 10 a.m. to elect new DNC officers.

There are eight candidates vying for the DNC Chair: Sally Boynton Brown, Idaho; Pete Buttigieg, Indiana; Keith Ellison, Minnesota; Jehmu Greene, Texas; Jaime Harrison, South Carolina; Tom Perez, Maryland; Peter Peckarsky, Wisconsin; and Sam Ronan, Ohio.

The party will also elect new Vice Chair, Vice Chair Of Civic Engagement And Voter Participation, Secretary, Treasurer, and National Finance Chair.

