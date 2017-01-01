Mark Cuban Hates Universal Basic Income

9:31a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In stark contrast to the growing number of advocates in favor of universal basic income or UBI, business mogul Mark Cuban has said that adoption of such a policy would be the worst possible response to the impending job losses due to robots and artificial intelligence.

Cuban, a tech investor and owner of Dallas Mavericks, tweeted earlier this week that we need to prepare for the impending job losses as a result of robotic automation.

In response to his tweet, Scott Santens, an advocate of universal basic income, asked Cuban whether he agreed that UBI would be the best response. Cuban answered that it would be one of the "worst possible responses" to the problem.



Advertisement

Universal Basic Income is a form of social security in which all citizens or residents of a country regularly receive an unconditional sum of money, either from a government or some other public institution, in addition to any income received from elsewhere. They will receive the money regardless of whether they are working or not.

UBI advocates say that giving cash to citizens is a better option than the current system of welfare programs in many countries and does not incentivize unemployment.

In response to Cuban's tweet, Santens tweeted with a picture of a fact sheet that showed entrepreneurship surging as a result of UBI.

According to Santens, Namibia saw self-employment rising 301 percent after the implementation of UBI, while a third of recipients in Liberia started their own business. Santens added that in India, recipients of basic income were three times as likely to start a business.

Cuban rejected the argument, saying he had spent a "lot of time looking" at UBI and did not see these countries as "being apples to apples". This resulted in a back and forth exchange between the two.

Santens said that existing safety net programs create disincentives for people to work, to which Cuban replied that it can be fixed.

However, in stark contrast to Cuban, several others in the technology industry, such as Tesla founder Elon Musk and Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, have voiced their opinion in favor of UBI.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



