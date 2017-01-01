Trump Slams FBI Over Inability To Stop Leaks

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on Friday over its inability to prevent leaks of classified information following media reports of contact between the White House and the law enforcement agency.

In posts to Twitter, Trump suggested that the ongoing leaks that have plagued his new administration represent a threat to national security.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time," Trump tweeted.



"They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself," he added. "Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW."

The tweets from Trump came on the heels of a report from CNN claiming the White House asked the FBI to publicly knock down reports about communications between Trump's associates and Russians known to U.S. intelligence during the presidential campaign.

Citing multiple U.S. officials briefed on the matter, CNN said White House officials had sought the help of the FBI and other agencies to say that the reports were wrong and that there had been no contacts.

CNN described the direct communication between the White House and the FBI as unusual, noting that procedures limit contact with the bureau on pending investigations.

However, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer objected to CNN's characterization of the White House request, saying, "We didn't try to knock the story down. We asked them to tell the truth."

The latest reports come after leaks of information to the media led to resignation of former National Security Michael Flynn over his contact with Russian officials.

Trump has also been critical of leaks of details regarding his phone calls with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

