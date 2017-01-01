Nordstrom Posting Strong Gain On Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings
12:55p.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the retailer climbing by 6.4 percent. Nordstrom reached its best intraday level in well over a month earlier in the session.
Advertisement
The advance by Nordstrom comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates. However, the company also forecast 2017 earnings below analyst estimates.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX