The Swiss Stock Market Pulled Back On Profit Taking

1:05p.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a modest loss. However, the market pared its losses heading into the close. The pullback was attributed to profit taking, following the recent rally.

Investors remain concerned about the upcoming presidential election in France, as well as the political uncertainty of the Trump administration in the US. Traders are becoming worried that President Trump will be unable to fulfill his promises regarding tax cuts.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.51 percent Friday and finished at 8,525.62. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 0.2 percent. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.67 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.53 percent.



Advertisement

Financial stocks were under pressure at the end of the trading week after British competitors Standard Chartered and Royal Bank of Scotland posted weak results. Credit Suisse declined 2.4 percent and UBS fell 1.2 percent Julius Baer also lost 1.5 percent.

Zurich Insurance decreased 1.3 percent after Jefferies rated the stock an "Underperform." Swiss Re fell 0.9 percent, after losing over 1.5 percent yesterday. The company reported disappointing results on Thursday.

Cyclical stocks also turned in a weak performance. LafargeHolcim dropped 2.2 percent, ABB surrendered 1.4 percent and Adecco lost 1.1 percent.

Richemont forfeited 1.1 percent and rival Swatch finished lower by 0.9 percent. Berenberg issued a "Sell" recommendation for Swatch.

Sika was among the best performing stocks of the day, with a gain of 2.8 percent. The company reported better than expected results and announced a dividend increase.

The index heavyweights turned in a mixed performance. Roche rose 0.1 percent, while Nestlé fell 0.4 percent. Shares of Novartis finished unchanged.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



