J.C. Penney Showing Notable Move To The Downside

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store operator J.C. Penney (JCP) has come under pressure during trading on Friday, slumping by 5.1 percent. Earlier in the day, shares of J.C. Penney fell to their lowest intraday level in a year.



The decline by J.C. Penney after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but on revenues that came in just below estimates.

The company also announced plans to close two distribution facilities and up to 140 stores over the next few months.

