DGAP-DD: m4e AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.02.2017 / 19:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: WMG Holding B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Cees Last name(s): Wessels Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

m4e AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MSEQ3

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.55 EUR 298653.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.55 EUR 298653.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

24.02.2017

Language: English Company: m4e AG Altlaufstr. 42 85635 Höhenkirchen-Siegertsbrunn Germany Internet: www.m4e.de

