Goldman Sachs Moves Lower On Downgrade By Berenberg

1:45p.m.

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Financial giant Goldman Sachs (GS) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Friday, sliding by 1.6 percent. Shares of Goldman Sachs are pulling back further off the record closing high set on Tuesday.



The drop by Goldman Sachs comes after Berenberg downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Hold amid valuation concerns.

