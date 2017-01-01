Trump Accuses Media Of Making Up Sources

1:54p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing his assault on the press, President Donald Trump on Friday accused the media of making up sources in order to report false stories about his administration.

Trump told the crowd at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference that "fake news" is the enemy of the people, reiterating a recent claim.

"A few days ago, I called the fake news 'the enemy of the people,' and they are," Trump said. "They are the enemy of the people."

"Because they have no sources. They just make them up when there are none," he added. "They make up sources. They're very dishonest people."



Trump condemned the media's use of anonymous sources and suggested the press should not be allowed to cite a source without including the person's name.

"Let them say it to my face. Let there be no more sources," Trump said. "They should put the name of the person. You will see stories dry up like you've never seen before."

The president appeared to reference a Washington Post story that cited nine anonymous sources in a report about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.

Trump claimed there were not nine people providing information for the story and said he does not believe there were even one or two people.

However, Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron defended the paper's reporting, pointing to Flynn's subsequent resignation.

"Everything we published regarding Gen. Flynn was true, as confirmed by subsequent events and on-the-record statements from administration officials themselves," Baron said.

"The story led directly to the general's dismissal as national security adviser," he added. "Calling press reports fake doesn't make them so."

Media reports also noted that Trump's rejection of anonymous sources came after White House officials held a briefing with reporters in which they asked not to be identified by name.

Trump's attack on the media at the gathering of conservative activists came at the beginning of a wide ranging speech in which he touched on a number of themes from his presidential campaign.

The president bashed U.S. foreign policy before he took office, attacked existing free trade deals, and renewed his pledges to rebuild the military and bring jobs back to America.

