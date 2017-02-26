Pound Falls Against Majors

02/26/17

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 0.8519 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.2496 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8467 and 1.2547, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar and against the yen, the pound dropped to a 10-day low of 1.2391 and nearly a 3-week low of 139.01 from last week's closing quotes of 1.2454 and 139.73, respectively.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc, 1.22 against the greenback and 138.00 against the yen.

