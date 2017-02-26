Demand For UK Services Sector Activity Improves: CBI

02/26/17

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Demand in the services sector picked up a little in the three months to February, the quarterly Service Sector Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.

The business and professional services reported that the volume was flat over the quarter, while consumer services said the volume, at 33 percent, was the highest since August 2015.



Optimism among consumer services firms rose for the first time since May 2016, while sentiment stabilized in business and professional services.

In both sub-sectors, rising costs are expected to feed through to the fastest increase in prices for a decade.

"Firms anticipate increasing pressure on margins over the next quarter, with the strongest expectations for price growth in ten years, making the business environment that bit tougher," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.

Headcount continued to expand across the service sector, although in consumer services firms' expectations of hiring next quarter were the weakest since August 2015.

