Rare But Real: Stone Man, Tree Man, Wolf Man...

1:01a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Every year, the last day of February is observed as Rare Disease Day to raise awareness of rare diseases among general public, policy makers, researchers and health professionals.

Rare and ultra-rare diseases, also called orphan and ultra-orphan diseases, as the names imply, affect very small numbers of patients - say, fewer than 200,000 people at any given time, according to the U.S. definition, and less than 1 in 2000, according to European definition.



Advertisement

Rare Disease Day was created by *EURORDIS and was first launched in 2008. While the first edition of the Rare Disease Day was observed only in 18 countries, the number of participating countries has now grown to 84.

*EURORDIS is a non-governmental patient-driven alliance of patient organisations representing 738 rare disease patient organisations in 65 countries.

This year's theme for Rare Disease Day, which is to be observed on February 28th, is "research", and slogan is 'With research, possibilities are limitless'.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that there are about 6,800 rare diseases. Ever heard of nicknames like Tree Man, Wolf Man or Stone Man? If you thought that they might be fictional characters, you are wrong.

Tell me more about Tree Man, Wolf Man and Stone Man.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



