Hiscox FY16 Pretax Profit Rises

2:29a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported profit before tax of 354.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 216.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year attributable to owners increased to 337.0 million pounds or 116.0 pence per share compared to 209.9 million pounds or 70.5 pence per share.



Fiscal year revenues were 2.40 billion pounds compared to 1.94 billion pounds, an increase of 14.1% at constant exchange rates. Net premiums earned increased to 1.7 billion pounds from 1.4 billion pounds.

Bronek Masojada, Chief Executive of Hiscox Ltd, said: "This is a good result, flattered by foreign exchange and boosted by a strong investment return. Our retail business has come of age, driving growth and profitability for the Group. This gives us options and, although there are uncertainties in both the insurance and political environments, we have the right people, footprint and financial power to adapt. We will remain focused and disciplined where margins are shrinking and invest where we see opportunities for long-term profitable growth."

Hiscox announced a final dividend of 19.0 pence, a step up in the full year ordinary dividend to 27.5 pence, which is an increase of 15%. Going forward, the Group will maintain its progressive dividend policy. The record date for the dividend will be 12 May 2017 and the payment date will be 20 June 2017.

