Associated British Foods Sees Improved Adj. Operating Profit, Adj. EPS For H1

3:07a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods Plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) Monday, in its pre close period trading update for its interim results, said it expects excellent progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the half year. It also said the trading outlook for the group for the full year remains unchanged.

In addition, the Group continues to expect substantially all of the full year increase in adjusted operating profit to be generated in the first half.



Advertisement

In Grocery, revenue and operating profit for the first half are expected to be ahead of last year at constant currency and substantially ahead at actual exchange rates. Margin is expected to make further progress.

In Sugar, revenue from continuing operations will be well ahead of last year on a comparable basis, taking into account the change in Illovo's year end.

In Agriculture, revenue growth in the first half will have been achieved largely due to higher commodity prices but also with the benefit of last year's acquisition of a Danish producer of alternative proteins and other speciality feed ingredients. Operating profit will be marginally down in the first half, impacted by margin pressure in UK feed.

Ingredients' revenues in the first half are projected to be ahead of last year at constant currency and substantially ahead at actual exchange rates. Operating profit growth for the half year will be strong on both measures.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



