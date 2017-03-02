Drax Submits Initial Bids For Bankruptcy Auction Of Distressed Pellet Plants

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc. (DRX.L), an electricity generation company, announced Monday that it is participating in separate processes for the acquisition out of bankruptcy of the operating assets of Texas Pellets and Louisiana Pellets.



Drax said it has submitted initial cash bids for these assets as part of an auction process, which will be held on 1 and 2 March 2017. Whilst these are binding bids, and could be accepted by the sellers, it is expected that the successful buyer will be determined through auctions, the company noted.

Earlier, the company has indicated its intention to expand its self-supply compressed wood pellet operations to support 20-30% of its generation requirement.

Subject to a disciplined approach to pricing in the auctions, the acquisition of these assets would help Drax meet this target.

