Persimmon Plc FY16 Profit Rises

3:25a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) reported profit before tax of 774.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 629.5 million pounds, previous year. Profit after tax to equity holders of the parent increased to 625.3 million pounds or 197.0 pence per share from 521.9 million pounds or 166.4 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax was 782.8 million pounds, increased by 23% year on year delivering underlying earnings per share of 199.5 pence compared to 169.1 pence.



Fiscal year revenues increased by 8% to 3.14 billion pounds from 2.90 billion pounds. The Group delivered 15,171 homes to customers across the UK, an increase of 599 on last year. The Group's average selling price of 206,765 pounds, was 3.8% higher.

Nicholas Wrigley, Group Chairman, said: "Customer activity in the early weeks of the 2017 spring season has been encouraging. The further increase in the Capital Return Plan demonstrates the Board's confidence in the Group's prospects."

The Board of Persimmon plc has completed its review of the availability of surplus capital of the Group and announced a further increase in the Capital Return Plan of 25 pence per share to be paid on 31 March 2017. This additional payment of surplus capital will be a first interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016 paid to shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017. In addition, the Board confirmed the scheduled payment of 110 pence per share will be made on 3 July 2017 as a second interim dividend with respect to the financial year ended 31 December 2016, to shareholders on the register on 16 June 2017.

