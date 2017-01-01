Keysight Technologies, Samsung In Collaboration On 5G Development And Testing

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) on Monday announced a technology collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) on 5G development and testing.



Under the deal, the companies will enable design and deployment of 5G devices to support early operator trials. The initial focus of the partnership is on 5GTF specifications. Future collaboration will include work being done in 3GPP NR. Both companies will conduct a joint 5G technology demonstration in the Samsung booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

With the first set of 5G specifications based on Verizon's 5GTF now in place, first trial networks are currently being deployed.

Since September last year, Keysight and Samsung have been working closely to align their respective product portfolios around the specification and build an ecosystem of interoperable products.

