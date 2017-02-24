WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:17a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-February-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,176,352.49 10.1959

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,643,691.52 14.3218

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 275,120.20 17.195

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,955,046.65 15.9281

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 475000 USD 4,977,698.59 10.4794

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1500000 USD 15,719,260.05 10.4795



Advertisement

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,157,366.63 12.5338

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,454.47 13.3074

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,103,533.84 15.4125

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,191,155.10 15.5401

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,520,963.64 10.8633

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,085,792.08 16.2109

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,229,803.22 17.5686

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,849,117.96 16.4114

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 284,250.39 13.5357

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 281,852.20 13.4215

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,193,609.35 14.3808

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,255,889.78 17.4429

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,171,722.19 15.4023

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 18,905,229.19 10.0028

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,211,803.65 17.309

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 280,884.68 17.5553

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,398,157.15 17.5926

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,159,371.57 12.8663

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,335,105.04 17.7099

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,555,666.43 15.1351

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 450010 GBP 4,617,381.14 10.2606

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,366,772.85 17.8298

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 10500000 USD 157,734,601.48 15.0223

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,883,130.86 5.5473

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 55,201,430.45 18.8723

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,041,022.67 16.0157

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 920,523.74 14.1619

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 282,701.02 17.6688

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 292,053.99 18.2534

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,557,571.37 18.244

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,860,021.10 19.6264

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R8

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



