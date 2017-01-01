Iceland Inflation Steady For Second Month

5:21a.m.

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation remained stable for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in the previous two months.



Advertisement

Prices of domestic goods and vegetables grew 1.3 percent and those of agricultural products went up by 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.6 percent.

The consumer price index less housing cost declined 1.0 percent in February from a year ago, while it rose 0.6 percent from the preceding month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



