Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.02.2017 / 11:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Simone Last name(s): Bagel-Trah
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000BAY0017
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 107.3152 EUR 29999.9641 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 107.3152 EUR 29999.9641 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 51373 Leverkusen Germany Internet: www.bayer.com
