DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (english)

5:34a.m.

DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2017 / 11:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Plischke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000BAY0017

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 107.3152 EUR 40492.1712 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 107.3152 EUR 40492.1712 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 51373 Leverkusen Germany Internet: www.bayer.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33113 27.02.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



