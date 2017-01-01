FTSE 100 Steady As Pound Hits Two-week Low

5:45a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares held steady on Monday, as the pound dropped against its major rivals in the wake of reports that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's team is preparing for Scotland to potentially call for an independence referendum in March.

The focus was also on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, with investors looking for details on his promises of tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points or 0.19 percent at 7,257 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session.



Advertisement

Rotork jumped 3 percent. The company noted an improvement in the trading environment following a sharp downturn in oil and gas markets in the second half of 2015.

Disposable products supplier Bunzl rallied 2 percent on reporting a rise in full-year pretax profit and raising dividend.

Persimmon shares turned lower after rising in early day as the housebuilder reported a 23 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit and said it is in a "good position" to deliver further growth in 2017.

Associated British Foods slid half a percent after the food to clothing retail conglomerate maintained its earnings guidance.

Motor insurer Admiral slumped 4 percent and Direct Line plunged as much as 9 percent after the government announced changes to a key discount rate used to calculate lump sum payouts.

In economic releases, demand in the services sector picked up a little in the three months to February, the quarterly service sector survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed.

Optimism among consumer services firms rose for the first time since May 2016, while sentiment stabilized in business and professional services.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



