JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Profit Declines 58% In Q4

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company said its profit declined to RMB228.58 million, or RMB1.79 per share. This was lower than RMB538.94 million, or RMB4.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to RMB5.12 billion. This was down from RMB5.94 billion last year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): RMB228.58 Mln. vs. RMB538.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB1.79 vs. RMB4.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.5% -Revenue (Q4): RMB5.12 Bln vs. RMB5.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.8%

