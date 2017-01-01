Portugal Consumer Confidence Highest Since March 2000

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence strengthened further in February to the strongest level in almost seventeen years, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to -4.0 in February from -4.6 in the previous month.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since March 2000, when it marked -3.6.

Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year improved in February. The corresponding index rose to 1.9 from 1.1 in January.

At the same time, the index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months dropped to 2.7 from 2.9.

Data also revealed that the economic climate indicator increased to 1.3 in February from 1.2 in the preceding month.

Among components, confidence improved in construction and public works, trade and services, while morale stabilized in manufacturing industry.

