Poll Shows Comparatively Low Job Approval For Trump's First Weeks In Office

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump's approval rating is comparatively low for a newly inaugurated US President, according to a new poll.

According to a poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, published Sunday, only 44 percent approve of Trump's performance as president. 48 percent disapprove, while 8 percent say they are unsure.



In the poll, which was conducted during February 18-22, 32 percent of respondents said the President's first month in office demonstrates he is not up to the job.

They feel that Trump's early challenges suggest unique and systemic problems with his administration.

Trump is the only president in recent history to begin his term in negative approval rating. His predecessor Barack Obama began his presidency with a net positive of 34 percent.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll result comes 10 days after another poll showed a negative impression of Trump's first weeks in office.

The Pew Research Center poll, conducted less than a month after Donald Trump took office, found that Trump's overall job approval is 39 percent, while 56 percent disapprove his job performance.

Trump is set to lay out his vision for the country in his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

