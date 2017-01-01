GE's Jeffrey Immelt Still Sees Substantial Opportunity To Grow Around World

10:29a.m.

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co.'s (GE) Jeffrey Immelt still expects substantial opportunity to grow around the world by investing, operating and building relationships in the countries where the company do business.

"There is deep skepticism toward the ideas that powered economic expansion for a generation, with concepts like innovation, productivity and globalization being challenged and protectionism on the rise. We still see substantial opportunity to grow around the world by investing, operating and building relationships in the countries where we do business" GE's chief executive officer said in his annual shareholder letter.



Advertisement

"GE is a global company today and in the future," he said.

In Monday's letter, Immelt said current policy "favors imports, not exports," creating an uneven playing field that benefits companies outsourcing work overseas.

While Immelt is optimistic about 2017, a sluggish economy in recent years has led GE to invest heavily in internal operations to improve productivity. The company expects its new Predix operating system to generate $1 billion of orders this year, while overall digital software orders may top $5 billion, Immelt said.

GE aims to grow organic sales 3 percent to 5 percent in each of the next two years while expanding margins by 100 basis points annually, he said. GE is also "on track to hit strong double-digit EPS growth despite a volatile global economy."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



