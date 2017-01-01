Berkshire Increases Its Stake In Apple

10:49a.m.

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) to about 133 million shares, Chairman Warren Buffett told CNBC.



Advertisement

That's more than twice as much as Berkshire held as of December 31, the billionaire told the cable network in an interview Monday. The stake is valued at more than $18 billion, based on Friday's closing price of $136.66.

Buffett said he accumulated about 123 million of the Apple shares, and that one of his deputies acquired the rest, without identifying the investment manager.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



