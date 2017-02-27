Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Issue of Equity

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 Plc (the "Company") 27 February 2017 Allotment of Shares

Further to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each in Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc to raise up to £10,000,000 and ordinary shares of 1p each in Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 plc to raise up to £10,000,000 pursuant to a prospectus dated 14 December 2016, the Company announces an allotment on 27 February 2017 of 1,067,669 Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the Offer.

The offer price at which the Ordinary Shares were allotted was 113.75p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company on 24 February 2017 (as announced on 27 February 2017) divided by 0.965 (to allow for issue costs of the Offer).



Following this allotment the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 41,296,035. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application will shortly be made for the Ordinary Shares so allotted to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around the 3 March 2017. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.

For further information please contact:

Stuart Brookes Company Secretary - Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 Plc Tel 0207 009 4987 snb@hargreave.com

