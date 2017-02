Tesla Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in early trading, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have regained some ground but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Monday. Tesla is currently down by 5 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over a month.



The early decline by Tesla came after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the electric car maker to Sell From Neutral.

